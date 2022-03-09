Fake employee steals cash register from Guelph business: police

Guelph police are looking for a suspect who allegedly posed as an employee and stole a cash register from a business in the city’s south end.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release, a man came into the store around 6:45 p.m. wearing a shirt with the company’s logo. He greeted the employees at the store before unplugging the register and carrying it outside, cash inside.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s. He was wearing a baseball cap, a black shirt with the store’s logo on it and black pants.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.