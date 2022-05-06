Fake Facebook account used to lure females: Waterloo regional police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo regional police have released the name of a fake Facebook profile involved in online luring.
In a news release, police said, the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team began an investigation into a suspect luring “vulnerable females” through Facebook last year.
The username involved was “Fee Robinson.”
Police determined the first victim was lured in December 2019, but the Facebook account was created in 2016.
In an email, police said so far “a couple of” victims have been identified.
Investigators believe there may be others.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this crime or has information is asked to contact the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or 519-570-9777 extension 8349.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Summer-like temperatures expected in London this weekIt may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week, with temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties expected.
-
Ford pledges to restore Northlander passenger rail service, rebuild Highway 101Ontario Progressive Conservatives are pledging to improve road and rail transportation in northern Ontario, including investing $75 million to restore the Northlander passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins, Ont.