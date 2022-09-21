Fake gun causes concern in Sudbury neighbourhood

Two Sudbury-area residents were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Tuesday night.

Officers received a tip just before 10:30 p.m. about an individual in a black pickup truck in Garson with what was believed to be a gun, Greater Sudbury Police Services spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

Soon after, police located the vehicle on Falconbridge Road and performed a high-risk stop.

“The driver and passenger were placed under arrest without incident,” Dunn said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a replica firearm.

These accusations have not being proven in court.

The 21 and 22-year old suspects were released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Nov. 30 to answer to the charges.