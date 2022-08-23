Fake gun confiscated from man in Sudbury's Donovan area

Sudbury police confiscated a fake gun Monday night after receiving a weapons complaint about a man on Kathleen Street in the Donovan area.

Officers received a tip just before 7:10 p.m. about a man seen outside of a convenience store with a gun, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

When they arrived, they found a man matching the description provided and located a replica firearm in his backpack during a search.

"The man was released unconditionally and he gave the replica gun to police in order to be destroyed," Dunn said.

He did not threaten anyone and no charges were laid, she added.