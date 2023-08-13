iHeartRadio

Fake gun found in 'ready location' during Sarnia traffic stop


An airsoft handgun strapped in a "ready location" during a traffic stop in Sarnia on Aug. 13, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

A Sarnia police officer encountered a potentially dangerous situation during a traffic stop on Sunday.

While pulling over a suspended driver, the officer noticed what appeared to be a handgun in what was described as a “ready location” within reach of the driver.

Staff Sgt. Ivan Skinn told CTV News it was determined the weapon was fake, an airsoft replica hand gun.

That being said, Skinn reminds the public that police treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise

