Fake guns result in real arrest in Cochrane

A 32-year-old has been arrested at a hotel on Highway 11 in Cochrane, after being seen wearing a suspected handgun with a security vest, police said.

On Jan. 15, about 1:00 a.m. members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the weapons complaint, the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

"During the resulting investigation, the OPP executed a search warrant at a hotel room on Highway 11 in Cochrane, seizing five imitation handguns,” police said.

As a result, the suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on Feb. 28 to answer to the charge.