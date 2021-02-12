Anna Sorokin, a grifter convicted of paying for a lavish lifestyle by impersonating a wealthy German heiress, has been released from a New York prison. Atlantic Canadian woman living in Saudi Arabia shocked by thousand dollar N.S. COVID test Catherine Cone says she complied with all public health orders during her stay, but required a COVID-19 test before flying back to the Middle East. When she checked the bill, it was over a thousand dollars. Storm on Valentine’s Day brings more snow to Metro Vancouver Unfortunately, for those who are looking forward to more tobogganing and snowball fights throughout the day, the snow is expected to become mixed with rain in the late afternoon in some areas. Another 35 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, hospital rates stay steady The number of people being treated in the hospital and ICU for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region have remained unchanged as 35 more cases have been confirmed for the area.