Fake ‘Hospital Activity Guide’ circulating in Simcoe County: SMH

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Alliston is warning residents about fraudulent activity within the community regarding an advertising opportunity.

The hospital reports someone is approaching local businesses trying to sell advertising space in what they claim is a “Hospital Activity Guide,” which will then be distributed to local hospitals, including SMH.

SMH said it has “no affiliation with any such publication” and urges all businesses and individuals to be extra cautious and remain vigilant if approached.

It said it’s taking the matter seriously and is working with local police to investigate the situation.

Victims of fraudulent activity are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.