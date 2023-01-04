Fake ID, stolen credit cards and firearm seized in arrest in Suffield, Alta.

RCMP seized a quantity of stolen credit cards and identification, along with a firearm, following the arrest of two men connected to a suspicious vehicle incident.

Redcliff RCMP say they were notified about a suspicious vehicle that was trespassing at a rural industrial site near Suffield. The vehicle left the scene before police arrived, but it was located a short time later at another site.

When police arrived at that scene, officials say the responding officers believed the vehicle was loaded with a number of tools commonly used in break-and-enters.

"Given the totality of the circumstances, both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for possession of break-in instruments," RCMP said in a release.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and police found a number of fraudulent identification cards, stolen credit cards and a firearm that had its serial number filed off.

Peter Pilgrim, 42, of Medicine Hat, is charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments;

Illegal possession of government documents;

Identity theft;

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order;

Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order;

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number; and

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Cole Mowat, 39, of no fixed address, is charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments;

Four counts of illegal possession of government documents;

Three counts of theft, forgery and misuse of credit cards;

Two counts of identity theft;

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime;

Four counts of unauthorized use of credit card data;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm; and

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.

Pilgrim was released on a promise to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court on Jan. 17 and Mowat was remanded into custody.