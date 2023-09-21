'Fake. It's all fake': Windsor, Ont. business owner warns of job scam

A business owner in Windsor is warning her antique shop is not hiring despite a job posting advertising otherwise that’s led to dozens of calls.

“Fake. It's all fake," said Diane Beck, owner of Diane’s Treasure Shop, in an interview with CTV News Windsor on Tuesday.

Beck received an unusual call three months ago inquiring about a remote job opportunity offering $30/hr plus benefits. Since then, she’s received upwards of 30 identical calls.

"All people who seem to be in a hard place. Some were scammed out of money,” said Beck. “They were sent a cheque for $1,000 and the money was asked to be returned. The bank was in the Northwest Territories or the Yukon."

A link to that exact job posting was sent to Shanna Miller, a mother of three from Peterborough.

"My whole life resolved around computers and data basis so this would be nothing for me,” said Miller. “I'll jump on it because I'm making $18/hr and that barely covers the bills.”

Miller reached out, had a full interview and was offered the position.

"I was filling out the regular paperwork for the job and then she ask me for a credit card and a gift card,” said Miller. “I said, ‘Yeah, this is a scam’ and she never spoke to me again."

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, job scams are rampant right now. So far in 2023, a reported 592 victims have lost more than $2.7 million to employment scams.

"How can you justify doing this to people? Do you not have any remorse?" asked Miller.