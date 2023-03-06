Fake plates lead to Barrie drug bust

Police in Barrie say officers nabbed a driver with drugs and a stash of cash early Monday morning during a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled over a car at 1 a.m. travelling with licence plates not registered to the car.

As they spoke with the driver, they allegedly discovered a large quantity of crack cocaine and what they suspected to be fentanyl.

Police say a further search revealed the young man was also in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, prescription medication and a large amount of Canadian currency.

A 21-year-old man from Toronto was charged with 11 offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, driving while disqualified and using unauthorized plates.