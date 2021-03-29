Fake police vehicle spotted on B.C. highway prompts warning from RCMP

There's been another report of a fake police vehicle in southeastern B.C., this time on Highway 3B near Trail.

Police say a driver called police early Friday when they saw a white pickup on the highway activate red and blue lights on the front grille of the vehicle.

The truck didn't turn around and follow the motorist, but police say there have been reports of similar incidents in areas nearby and they're asking the public's help in finding the impostor.

RCMP issued a warning this past week after two separate incidents, one on Highway 3 and another on Highway 33 in the Okanagan, where men posing as police officers made traffic stops.