Fake skeletons and real lessons: Forensic experts learn from one of the best near Saskatoon

Police investigators and coroners from across Canada and the U.S. are gathering in Warman this week to learn about forensic pathology and identifying human remains.

“We’ve had folks on this course for many years who had written us back and said ‘I took a course and three weeks later, I had to actually do this for real,’” said forensic expert and special constable with RCMP Ernie Walker.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit offers the course every two years. The simulated grave excavation aims to teach the search process, recovery and identification of human remains, a process that takes time.

“We want people to understand that they can watch a TV show find some remains, they can go there and collect everything and they’re done within their little time frame, that isn’t the case here,” said Sgt. Donna Zawislak with the Sask. RCMP Historical Case Unit.

Props used in the exercises include needles, clothing, phones and fake skeletons. The items aren’t far off from what investigators could encounter in real life.

“I think without something being on fire and people yelling, this is pretty darn close to the real thing for sure,” said Chief Russ Austin with the Warman Fire Rescue Department.

Other skills investigators will learn include knowing the difference between animal and human remains, and gathering evidence that’s admissible in court such as items that may have belonged to a victim.

It’s a job that isn’t easy, as there are many questions to consider when locating the remains of a body.

“The sex of the individual, the age of the death of the individual, the ancestry of the individual, are there pathologies or abnormalities that might be a clue?” Walker said.

Equipped with several new skills, officers will soon be prepared to handle and potentially solve more major crime cases across the country.