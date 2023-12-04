Falcon's BC United party losing more ground to Rustad's BC Conservatives, poll finds
A poll released Monday by Abacus Data shows a continuation of a trends seen over the past several weeks – growing support for the BC Conservatives, and dwindling support for BC United.
The poll found the BC NDP maintain strong support with voter intention at 44 per cent, down four per cent from the last provincial election.
John Rustad's BC Conservatives, however, are surging. If an election were held today, the poll indicates 26 per cent of voters would cast a ballot for them.
Meanwhile, Kevin Falcon’s BC United is down, clearly in third place with only 17 per cent of the share of voters. The BC Greens trail in fourth with nine per cent support.
The poll found the BC NDP has strong leads in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island, but also that the BC Conservatives have a slight lead of one per cent over the NDP in the province’s Interior and north.
The Abacus Data survey was conducted from Nov. 22 to 28 among 1,000 adults living in British Columbia. The margin of error for a “comparable probability-based random sample of the same size” is plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20, according to the company.
