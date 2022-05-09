Falcon Watch: The first egg has hatched at CTV Kitchener

The first of several eggs has hatched, and the pair of peregrine falcons nesting above the CTV Kitchener studios is now a family of three.

On Monday our Falcon Cam captured a new baby falcon moving around in the nest.

The hatchling is right on time. Experts CTV Kitchener previously spoke to expected the eggs to begin hatching in May.

Peregrine falcons have been nesting in the microwave tower at our station on King Street West since 2012.

The latest pair are unbanded and have not yet been named.

Four eggs have been spotted in their nest, including the one that most recently hatched.

Mark Nash of the Canadian Peregrine Falcon Foundation said if the other eggs are fertile, we can expect another to hatch within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Nash shared his excitement, but said there’s also reason for caution.

“The young fledglings starting to take their first flights typically don't do very well on their maiden voyages,” Nash said. “And it's kind of surprising to many people, given the peregrine falcon is the F-16 jet fighter plane bird of the sky, by far the fastest animal on this planet. This bird, in an adult capable form, can achieve diving speeds in excess of 300 miles per hour.”

Check back regularly for daily updates from our Falcon Cam.