Falconbridge Road in Sudbury is now reopened
UPDATE:
In a tweet, GSPS said Falconbridge Road is now open.
"Thank you for your patience and enjoy your weekend," police added.
ORIGINAL STORY:
In a tweet, Greater Sudbury Police Services say Falconbridge Road near Lasalle Boulevard is closed in the northbound direction following a two-vehicle collision.
The collision took place in the northbound lanes before 4:40 p.m.
Police are on the scene.
“Expect delays and use alternative routes,” police said.
Police are currently onscene a two vehicle collision on Falconbridge just past Lasalle Blvd in the Northbound lanes. Traffic is currently blocked in the Northbound direction. Expect delays and use alternative routes. ^smy— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) October 14, 2022
Few details are available at this time.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
