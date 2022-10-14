Falconbridge Road in Sudbury is now reopened

UPDATE:

In a tweet, GSPS said Falconbridge Road is now open.

"Thank you for your patience and enjoy your weekend," police added.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In a tweet, Greater Sudbury Police Services say Falconbridge Road near Lasalle Boulevard is closed in the northbound direction following a two-vehicle collision.

The collision took place in the northbound lanes before 4:40 p.m.

Police are on the scene.

“Expect delays and use alternative routes,” police said.

Few details are available at this time.

More information to follow as it becomes available.