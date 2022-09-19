Falconbridge Road reopened following crash in Sudbury

The southbound lanes of Falconbridge Road at Skead Road in Sudbury are reopened following an early morning crash, police say.

Few details are known, but Sudbury police said on social media about 5:45 a.m. Monday, half of the two-lane road was closed for a collision investigation.

An hour and a half later, the road was reopened in both directions, police said on social media.

No word on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, if there are any injuries or charges pending.

CTV News has reached out to Sudbury police for more information and is awaiting a response.