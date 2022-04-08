Falconbridge Road reopened in Garson closed following crash

Officials say a medical episode is suspected to be the cause of a car crashing into a home on Falconbridge Road in Garson on Friday.

Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview it happened around 12:50 p.m. east of the Garson strip mall, just before Penman Avenue.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, Oshell said.

The driver was assessed and cleared by paramedics at the scene.

Eastbound lanes were closed for a short while, but have reopened, Sudbury police said.