Falconbridge Road reopened in Garson following serious crash involving e-bike

Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the Garson area that has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at William Street and Falconbridge Highway and involves a 34-year-old man who was driving an electric bike.

Police closed Falconbridge Highway, the main thoroughfare in Garson, in both directions for more than three hours. The road was reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

No word on the cause of the collision or if any charges are pending.

This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.