Falconbridge Road reopened in Garson following serious crash involving e-bike
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the Garson area that has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened at William Street and Falconbridge Highway and involves a 34-year-old man who was driving an electric bike.
Police closed Falconbridge Highway, the main thoroughfare in Garson, in both directions for more than three hours. The road was reopened shortly before 10 a.m.
No word on the cause of the collision or if any charges are pending.
This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
-
Trudeau says Ford 'finally stepped up' on vaccine passports but timing was no coincidenceOntario Premier Doug Ford 'finally stepped up' in unveiling a vaccine passport system but the timing of the announcement was 'no coincidence,' Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says.
-
Ex-minister likes new head of African Nova Scotian Affairs, but questions appointmentThe former minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs says that while it's more appropriate for a Black person to hold his old job, he likes the member Premier Tim Houston chose to replace him.
-
Nova Scotia reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday, active count drops to 55Nova Scotia is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Friday and 10 recoveries, as the active case count drops to 55.
-
Vaccine demand in Windsor doubles after passport announcementDemand for a COVID-19 vaccine shot up in just one day, following Premier Doug Ford's decision to implement a vaccine passport system.
-
Manitoba to recognize National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThe Province of Manitoba announced it will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate the history and trauma caused by residential schools.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final case update of the weekBritish Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update before the long weekend on Friday.
-
City of Ottawa makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employeesThe new policy will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers at the city to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
-
Missing Meaford man found safe after extensive OPP searchPolice say a Meaford man reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday has been found safe.
-