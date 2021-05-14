Falcons return to nest at Sault International Bridge

A pair of peregrine falcons on the Sault's International Bridge are once again getting attention.

The International Bridge Administration said the birds successfully nested atop the bridge between Canada and the U.S. this spring, laying three eggs in their nesting boxes.

The bridge administration said the same pair of birds nested on the bridge last year, as well, hatching one egg.

Since the nesting boxes were installed in 2010, 30 falcon chicks have hatched on the bridge.