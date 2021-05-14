iHeartRadio

Falcons return to nest at Sault International Bridge

Peregrine Falcons are once again getting attention at the Sault's International Bridge, after returning to their nesting boxes this spring. (Photo from video)

A pair of peregrine falcons on the Sault's International Bridge are once again getting attention.

The International Bridge Administration said the birds successfully nested atop the bridge between Canada and the U.S. this spring, laying three eggs in their nesting boxes.

The bridge administration said the same pair of birds nested on the bridge last year, as well, hatching one egg.

Since the nesting boxes were installed in 2010, 30 falcon chicks have hatched on the bridge. 