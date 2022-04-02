Fall enrolment up across Sault Ste. Marie schools

Public school boards and post-secondary schools in Sault Ste. Marie are all projecting increases in their enrolment numbers this fall.

The Algoma District School Board (ADSB) said it will see more than 500 new faces entering school hallways when the new semester begins, with enrolment numbers slightly favouring high school enrolment.

"A lot of that can be attributed to families relocating," said board chair Jennifer Sarlo.

"It's across Algoma, too, not just Sault Ste. Marie … We're seeing families move out of the GTA, families moving, I think the pandemic has created some creative ways that people can work."

This past year's enrolment broke a record for the most full-time students ever at Algoma University, representing a 142 per cent increase from the previous school year.

It's projecting growth to continue into the new school semester.

"One of the nice things about the enrolment growth is that we've seen it across universities, we're very proud that all three of our campuses have grown this year, so Brampton, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins," said Brent Krmpotich of Algoma University.

Sault College said enrolment will increase by roughly 11 per cent when the fall semester begins.

College officials said that brings it back to pre-pandemic levels after enrolment decreased in the last two years.