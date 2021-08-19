Fall ETS adjustments: LRT welcomes bikes at all times and four other changes

To help meet transit rider demand and make transit more accessible, the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) is implementing five new changes to start taking effect in late August.

From allowing bicycles on the LRT at all times to changing bus and train car frequency levels, ETS is implementing new adjustments it hopes will better serve Edmontonians as ridership is expected to grow.

The city announced the changes on Thursday in a press release.

“This fall, to support a vibrant and safe city, ETS is introducing a number of service and safety changes and improvements to welcome riders back to transit,” the city said in a statement.

“ETS is committed to delivering a service that connects Edmontonians to people and places through safe, reliable and convenient transit service.”

BIKES ALLOWED ON LRT AT ALL TIMES

Starting Aug. 30, riders of the LRT will be able to bring their bicycles and e-scooters on train cars at any time.

Previously, bicycles and folding bikes were not permitted on the LRT during peak morning and evening commute hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m., respectively.

"We are testing this pilot project as we currently have capacity to handle bikes on the LRT at all times, and it's a great and green way to get around the city," ETS spokesperson Rowan Anderson said in a statement. "We will monitor closely and work with riders to make any adjustments, as needed, if issues arise."

Bicyclists will also be able to secure their rides inside new free-to-use metal storage lockers available at the Century Park and Belvedere LRT stations. Six lockers, with space for one bicycle per locker, are available for use on a first come, first served basis.

REFILLABLE WATER BOTTLE STATIONS

The city says it will be installing refillable water bottle stations at major transit centres and LRT stations by the end of September.

According to the city, the move will help give transit riders and community members better access to drinking water.

MANDATORY MASKS UNTIL SEPT. 27

Wearing a mask or face covering continues to be mandatory until Sept. 27, when the provincial mask mandate for transit, taxis, and rideshares is scheduled to end.

City council is expected to discuss potentially extending that mandate at the end of August.

The city says bus drivers are required to wear masks if their shield is opened, or if they leave the shielded area and are inside the bus.

BUS SCHEDULE CHANGES

In late August, ETS says it will adjust bus schedules, service levels, and routes to better reflect increases in ridership that happen every fall.

Several school special bus routes will be added or adjusted to serve students returning to class.

Additionally, ETS says it has received 1,400 pieces of feedback from Edmontonians about the new bus network redesign. That feedback is being used to “shorten layovers,” “Increase efficiencies in scheduling,” and “improve connections.”

The West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre is temporarily being relocated to the mall’s overflow parking lot at 90 Avenue and 175 Street, next to the West Edmonton Mall Inn, to accommodate construction of the Valley Line’s west leg.

“The interim transit centre will be in place for several years before it returns to its permanenet location on 87 Avenue when Valley Line West opens,” the city said.

LRT FREQUENCY ADJUSTED

To provide “more reliable service,” ETS says it will increase LRT service in the downtown core and northeast Edmonton starting Aug. 30.

Transit riders will be able to board a downtown-bound Capital Line train every five minutes during weekday peak hours, between 6 and 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Further, Metro Lines will only run between NAIT and Health Sciences/Jubilee Stations. This change will mean transit riders boarding Capital Line trains south of Health Sciences/Jubilee station will need to transfer to a Metro Line train if they want to access MacEwan, Kingsway/Royal Alex, or NAIT stations.