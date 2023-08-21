Fall fashion show celebrates diversity and inclusion in Saint John

When United Colours of Fashion co-founders Christine Eruokwu and Rufina Ajalie first began the UCOF Fall Fashion Show a few years back they never expected to see such growth so quickly.

“We wanted to go three cities to mark our third year,” says Ajalie. “It has been a lot of work, a lot of different things, but we are thankful everything has been pieced together to form a masterpiece.”

“Moncton was received very well,” Eruokwu says. “Fredericton was fabulous, and now we get to get back to our home city Saint John, and you can see all the awesomeness.”

The UCOF Fall Fashion Show 2023 concluded in Saint John, N.B., on Sunday at the Area 506 Waterfront Container Village.

More than 50 models graced the stage, ranging in different ages and backgrounds and showcasing a wide range of cultures.

“Our theme is fashion without borders,” Ajalie beams. “All fashions, all countries are being represented regardless of where you’re from because are all one. In different ways we are trying to use fashion to show diversity and inclusivity in everything that we do.”

“What we have here is the combination of shows, artistic talents and displays,” says Eruokwu. “So they all come together to weave what we call the festival, and we want to be the last event school students and international students see before school resumes in September.”

The United Colours of Fashion is a non-profit group that focuses on empowering newcomers, immigrants, and any minority groups facing barriers to vocational training, education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

One of those opportunities comes through the organizations sewing hall, where residents have the chance to network and create their own clothing, some of which was displayed during the fashion show.

“Diversity is our strength because this is all of us celebrating multiculturalism and diversity through fashion,” Eruokwu says. “People from diverse backgrounds and countries and everything coming together to work towards a common goal, and that is building connections between our host community and the immigrants within our community.”

The organizers say the reason the show is called the Fall Fashion Festival is because the event ushers you into the new season, and is the last must-see event in the summer before fall.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.