Fall Harvest Sale to offer 'deeply-discounted' fruits and vegetables

For anyone feeling a bit battered by the rapidly rising cost of a trip to the grocery store, mark your calendars for Sept. 10 and 11.

That's when the 47th Fall Harvest Sale takes place at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

Presented by the Calgary Produce Marketing Association, the Fall Harvest Sale features a wide array of produce donated by members which offers heavily-discounted fruits and vegetables for sale to the public.

The produce comes from a number of different places, including California, Washington, B.C. as well as Alberta.

The event takes place thanks to over 300 volunteers who put in over 2,500 hours of their time.

"The Calgary Produce Marketing Association inspires the community to have fresh fruits and vegetables on their plates with every meal," said Calgary Produce Marketing Association President T.J. Crafterin a release. "The Fall Harvest Sale is a celebration of the bounty provided by our farmers and producers and encourages families to eat more fresh food."

Proceeds from the sale go to a number of local charities, including Alberta Children's Hospital foundation and the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary.

The event was previously held at Heritage Park.

Tickets are $10, or a two-day pass is available for $15 and available here.