Fall heatwave could bring record temperatures to Ottawa this week
It's another hot and sunny day in the nation's capital as summerlike weather keeps going.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 27 C Monday with a humidex of 29. The temperature could beat a 73-year-old record set at the airport. The highest temperature recorded there on Oct. 2 was 27.2 C back in 1950.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
The average high for this time of year is closer to 16 C.
Even the overnight low is 10 degrees above average. Expect the temperature to dip to 15 C overnight (typically the high, don't forget) with a clear sky.
Tuesday is almost guaranteed to set a temperature record if it reaches the forecast high of 29 C with a humidex of 34.
Sunny conditions last into Wednesday with a high of 26 C.
Clouds move in Thursday and the evenings later this week could bring the first rainshowers seen in the city since Sept. 19.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.