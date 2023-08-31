Fall Leisure guide released; registration begins in September
Winnipeggers looking to register themselves or their children in extracurricular activities this fall will be able to do so soon.
The city released its Fall Leisure Guide, which includes multiple activities, on Thursday, with registration set for Sept. 12. In addition to the guide, the swimming brochure, which lists swimming lessons in Winnipeg pools, is also available.
Registration begins on Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents. Non-residents can register on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m.
Registration can be completed online or by calling 311.
It can also be completed in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex between 8 a.m. and noon on Sept. 12. In-person registration is also taking place at 395 Main St. and Access Saint-Boniface, and at any city indoor pool during regular operating hours.
People need to ensure they can log into their online account before registration starts.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.