Fall-like conditions in Calgary ahead of rainy Thursday

What a rain cycle! I made a little graphic for some visual representation. I'll be zooming it out and expanding this soon:

And for more information, you can check this one, though it's a wee bit trickier:

Lastly, here are the rainfall totals as collected by Environment Canada (while it lasts –if you're viewing this article even two days in the future, this info may be gone!).

Today, we're in the calm centre of multiple areas of rain; tomorrow, that channel reopens, and we're right back to it. Light showers are expected for Thursday, with off-and-on rain through the weekend. The caveat; that "channel" of upper air may also drive in a new band of smoke, and the rainfall/smoke layer may jockey for position in our province.

The olfactory system is far more effective in a moist environment; that means the smell of smoke will be amplified, even if our air quality health index isn't quite as bad. This will be a great weekend to keep tabs on it, but first, enjoy a largely smoke-free Wednesday!

Today's forecast starts rather on the cool side, but we'll improve to a sunny high that's only a few degrees from normal; start with the top-layer sweater or jacket and involve the seat warmer, then be aware you'll require neither on the ride home from the office.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Thursday:

Increasing cloud leading to light afternoon showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Friday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 6 C

Saturday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 7 C

Sunday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Our photos of the day:

Marie-Andrée caught this chipmunk in Banff!

And the night before the showers began, Brian took a photo of the sunset in Claresholm. Lovely!

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!