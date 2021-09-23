Fall-like conditions in Calgary, then summer-like for the weekend!

Today's fall-like conditions are perfectly fitting; it's a warm sweater, warm beverage kind of day. It'll be cooler, but just shy of seasonal. The upper trough will shy away before the day's even out, opening us to a clear overnight period in the wake of a high-pressure region ranging in. This shift in our pressure gradient may deliver some gusty conditions for parts of our mainly sunny afternoon.

This may trigger frost advisories overnight, as the high pressure blowing through will serve to clear out our cloud, opening us to a dose of heat loss overnight.

Thereafter, our high pressure is just setting to build over the next few days. Our first weekend of fall bears temperatures reminiscent of "late summer" temps!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Our weather photos for the day, now:

First, oh what a day for cloudgazers yesterday! The turbulence at the base of the chinook cloud generated a colossal swathe of mammatus cloud! I've never seen the weather pics inbox so jammed. Thank you to all of our amazing contributors.

Thank you, Matt for this shot:

And Doug, too!

I took one as well, trying to show the scope of this from the top of Broadcast Hill… you can see the chinook arch to the right:

Also, today's sunrise was positively magnificent, and I'm a retweet machine for those.

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!