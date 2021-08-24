Fall-like temperatures are sticking around Calgary for a while

Did you know that 25 per cent of adults believe late August to be the perfect time for pumpkin spice to return? Me neither, yet here we are. (If you click into that article, it found 75 per cent of respondents more keen for a mid-October launch of pumpkin-spiced things – that's my camp!)

For many, the modality is simple: pumpkin-spice is appropriate for fall-like conditions. It might be bitter medicine, but it appears we've arrived.

The Alberta Clipper that offered Calgary a few millimetres of showers yesterday will power by Winnipeg today – 'clipping' along – and onward from there. That upper trough and ensuing low-pressure area will be replaced by another Friday, as we enter a period of meridional flow; this means we'll alternate between periods of high and low pressure over a series of days. The other major component of meridional flow: our city will undergo few drastic changes. We can essentially carbon-copy the five-day forecast over the days to follow. While one cannot apply a full scope of faith in the long-range outlooks, we’ll likely hover here for a while. Shuffle up the rainfall, sure, but we're trapped in these cooler-than-seasonal temperatures, with single-digit lows and fall-like highs that range from the high teens to the low 20s.

It's far too soon to call the "end of summer," but days in the mid-20s are behind us, and remain far ahead for now.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Clearing

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Thursday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: building cloud, low 11 C

Friday:

Showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: showers, low 9 C

Saturday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Our weather photos also capture a rare event – the Sturgeon Moon! You may know it better as a Blue Moon, but it's the second full moon of the month of August.

Wes was all over it two nights ago:

And Janice also sent a photo from Aug. 22, showcasing the lovely aftermath of our storm.

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!