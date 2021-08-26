Fall-like temps and summer storms continue in Calgary

Yes, the mornings have been quite cool but, with added sunshine, the afternoons have been stellar! It's lovely weather for folks to enjoy:

We'll see a little more of that before this wave of meridional flow catches up with us — we're running a cyclical pace of ridges and troughs, and are about to make the swap from high to low pressure. Rising air is expected to develop this afternoon along the foothills; it may trigger thundershowers, which project to be quite weak, if they rise at all. Yesterday, the convective outlook had nothing to offer, but that has shifted today into that "isolated" category, so it's worth watching. When thunder roars, head indoors!

Tomorrow, however, yields elevated potential, with thunderstorm likelihood increased through the dinner-hours. There's plenty of instability, and a chance for severe weather in southern Alberta. Rainfall models are bullish on Calgary receiving 10 millimetres of rain. Should these storms pass overhead; communities in periphery zones (outlying regions just beyond the storms) will sit closer to two mm.

After that, it's straight back through the meridional flow passage again — the next phase up is high pressure, and with it we can expect our weekend to linger around seasonal, carrying out to Monday. Our six-day and seven-day outlooks continue to showcase showers, but they're pushed away today.

Is it good news or bad news that we reach seasonal today? It's been a while! All it took was our seasonal average temperature dipping one degree for us to match it. We'll take it!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Early sun, afternoon thundershower potential

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 12 C

Friday:

Showers, thundershower risk

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 10 C

Saturday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

