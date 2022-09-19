Fall-like weather fitting this week for Calgary

After a lovely final weekend of summer, we’re starting to feel the first true winds of fall. Monday could face gusts as high as 60 kilometres per hour in the wake of these changes, and with that, our high temperature for the day falls below our normal high.

There is a small chance for showers in the afternoon, but at this time, it doesn't amount to anything significant; a few millimetre’s worth will be a challenge.

The remainder of the week doesn’t bode much better, so far; the lead-up to Thursday's autumnal equinox is below-seasonal, with high temperatures as low as 11 C possible; this, in spite of some mid-week sunshine.

Later in the week, our high temperatures will rise, presenting us with some spectacular fall weather; winds will sustain at a breezy pace, and we enter the new season with inoffensive conditions.

Be mindful of the low temperatures that are starting to pop up – tomorrow evening is going to really be something!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Monday

Mainly sunny, slight chance of showers

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 4 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 1 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

