Fall-like weather, with a good dose of sun, for Calgary this week

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Steady as she goes. With yesterday's gusts peaking at 59 kilometres per hour in Calgary, I'm content to say we're nowhere close today. The morning had a few breezy moments at just shy of 30 kilometres per hour, but that, too, has fallen off. I'm interested to see how potent our solar energy will be today, given surface temperatures at two o'clock are at 11.6 C. Still, we're unlikely to reach a seasonal margin.

This evening is presently expected to hold out at zero degrees. You've been warned. I'm not dismissive of a further drop to -1 C, instead... not that it makes a big difference. Cold is cold!

The remainder of the week holds steady, too - temperatures will fluctuate, somewhat, closing on the weekend. These speed bumps are the result of a low-pressure system embedded to the base of the ridge passing beyond us Thursday. We'll see cloud, wind, and a bit of a temperature drop again.

MORNING EDITION: At the advent of a new ridge of high pressure approaching, we're faced with strong wind from the north, which aims to drop our temperature Tuesday; still, it likely doesn't end as cold as yesterday's 10.1 C.

While this ridge brings a strong northern burst aloft, at the surface, wind speeds are somewhat nominal. Abundant sunshine might seem deceiving in the wake of how chilly we keep things. Still, our high temperature for Tuesday falls short of normal.

With the start of fall so close by, this day might feel like a prelude; thankfully, autumn wants to make a better impression than that, so when we cruise through a sunny Wednesday, we instead face westerly wind aloft. Warmer days (relative to the season) follow, with temperatures hunkering down within a degree of seasonal.

Previous model ranges showed a fair deal of cloud for the weekend, but that's pulled back significantly. We'll enjoy a lovely start to fall.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Evening: a few clouds, low 0 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Today's pic is Dee's pup (now known as Sydney!), who did Cochrane's Terry Fox Walk. Well done to Dee and Sydney!

