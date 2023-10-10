Fall weather is here to stay in Toronto

It appears the cool temperatures that arrived over the Thanksgiving long weekend are here to stay.

Toronto will see breezy conditions and a “seasonably cool” high of 13 C today, slightly lower than the average temperature of 15 C, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Tuesday.

“Following some early morning showers, we’ll see skies calm and offer some sunshine through the midday and early afternoon hours,” Coulter said.

Showers are expected to return this evening, with the temperature dropping to 8 C overnight.

Scattered showers are in the forecast on Wednesday along with a high of 14 C and Thursday will see partly cloudy skies and a seasonable high of 15 C.

Friday will begin with some sunshine and a high of 14 C but inclement weather is expected to move in on Friday evening.

“Increasing clouds will make the advance of a storm that will blow in with moderate rain and gusty winds Friday night and Saturday,” Coulter added.