Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'

A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.

Const. Devon Northrup was a team captain multiple years in the National Peace Officers' Memorial Run before he lost his life in the line of duty in October 2022. This weekend hundreds of officers are completing that run that Northrup himself did four times, but this time without him by their side.

More than 260 police officers from across Ontario departed from the Ontario Police Memorial in Toronto on Thursday morning for a 460-km relay journey to the National Police Memorial on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Another group of officers left a day earlier on their bikes as part of the Ride to Remember. Both are scheduled to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

"We are inspired by the families," Det. Const. Sarah Bamford of the Barrie Police Service said during a short break from the run. "We are inspired by our colleagues who have died in the line of duty."

Bamford is running alongside four other Barrie Police officers, including Chief Rich Johnston. There are also three officers from the South Simcoe Police Service participating as well alongside Northrup's brother.

On Friday afternoon all the officers rallied together to pay tribute to Northrup, dedicating a 10-km leg of the journey in the Kingston area in Northrup's honour.

"This year there's many heavy hearts running," said Bamford. "He was a part of this run so we had great memories, we had laughs and to dedicate a leg to Devon, it was one of his favourite legs, it was special and it's going to be a leg that pays tribute to him and it's part of his legacy now on this run."

The officers are scheduled to arrive on Parliament Hill by 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Canadian Police and Peace Officers' Annual Memorial Service will be held Sunday.