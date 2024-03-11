Fallen tree in Tiny Township leaves nearly 430 customers without power

Hundreds of people in Tiny Township lost power Sunday night due to a tree falling on a power line at Culver and Tripp roads.

“The outage affected approximately 430 customers across the town,” said Bianca Teixeira, with Hydro One.

Two Tiny Township fire trucks arrived at 11:23 p.m. yesterday and are still present at the scene.

Hydro One estimates the power could be restored by noon today.