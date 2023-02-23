Falling branch sends LaSalle teen to hospital

A teenage boy is in hospital after being hit by a branch brought down by icy weather.

LaSalle police say it happened outside a west side home around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Officers stopped traffic while fire and EMS attended the scene, rushing the teen to Windsor Hospital.

The extent of his injuries and current condition is unknown.

LaSalle Police posting several images of icy branches around town, urging residents to avoid attempts to clean up debris unless necessary — with falling branches possible across the region.

Water and Ice are excellent conduits for electricity. Trees touching hydro wires may be electrified. Don't touch&stay away. There are several reports of wires down at various locations throughout the @TownofLaSalle. See a wire down in LaSalle, call us at 519 969-5210, not 911 pic.twitter.com/lD4Iasq7IA