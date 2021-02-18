Alberta Health Services said Thursday afternoon it has seen a "significant reduction" in COVID-19 outbreaks at Alberta hospitals recently, coinciding with the fall of cases in the community.

According to the health authority, in the past week alone, outbreaks were declared over at the University of Alberta Hospital, Leduc Community Hospital, Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital, Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Foothills Medical Centre, and the Medicine Hat Hospital.

A statement provided by AHS called the reduction "extremely good news" and said it reflects decreasing community transmission and the "hard work" of frontline hospital teams to apply screenings and adhere to strict infection prevention control and cleaning measures.

The health minister also commended hospital workers and other Albertans Thursday for bringing case numbers down.

"We’ve made huge progress and we've done that for one simple reason because Albertans are doing the right thing," said Tyler Shandro at a news conference.

An AHS communications official said outbreaks at the Grey Nuns and the Misericordia hospitals were declared over late last month, however the Misericordia went back on outbreak Thursday after eight patients and one healthcare worker tested positive.

As of Thursday afternoon, the two Edmonton zone hospitals considered "on outbreak" were the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the Misericordia Community Hospital.

Ten hospitals total still have outbreaks in Alberta.

AHS acknowledged the outbreaks have had a significant impact on patients, visitors and staff and said it will continue to do all it can to prevention transmission in these facilities.