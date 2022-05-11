iHeartRadio

Falling rocks slows traffic on Hwy 93S north of Radium Hot Springs, B.C.

Traffic was disrupted after a boulder fell on Highway 93S north of Radium Hot Springs, B.C. (Kootenay National Park/Facebook)

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane north of Radium Hot Springs in southeast B.C. on Wednesday after a boulder and rocks fell on Highway 93S.

It happened about seven kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs. Crews are on site and traffic is reduced to a single, alternating lane.

"For safety, please respect all signage and flaggers," read a post on social media.

