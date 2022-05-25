Falling tree that killed Brantford woman was close miss for several others

New details are emerging about the tragic incident that killed a Brantford woman over the weekend.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shelby Humble-Neale was killed by a falling tree in Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area in Ayr during the intense storm on Saturday.

Police say it was a narrow miss for several others.

OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said when officers got on scene they saw a large tree had fallen on a camper trailer and “essentially crushed it.”

Humble-Neale was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead. Two other people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“There were five or six people camping on the site, they saw the storm coming in and went to the trailer for shelter,” said Vitalis. “Unfortunately, shortly after getting into the trailer, my understanding is that’s when the high winds blew the tree over, crushing the trailer and causing the injuries.”

Humble-Neale is being remembered by friends as a one of a kind friend, who was caring and outgoing.

Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings in a storm but said an incident like this is incredibly rare.

“I can honestly say in my over 10 years in Brant County this is the first time I heard of [a tree] falling on a person,” Vitalis said. “[It was] just totally unfortunate circumstances that they happened to be in that trailer at that time.”

“You’re camping for a long weekend, right? To have that happen is just so incredibly unfortunate,” Vitalis continued.

Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area was closed for several days for the cleanup. It is now back open for day use, but some areas remain off limits.