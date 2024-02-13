False alarm policy cuts down on calls, but hundreds still come in: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force implemented a false alarm reduction policy more than a year ago and despite a noted decrease in such calls to commercial locations, the department says it’s still a persistent problem.

According to a Tuesday news release from police, the false alarm policy started on Nov. 1, 2022, to cut down on calls to businesses that “can divert our officers away from true emergencies and place unnecessary burden on our resources.” The release said police responded to an average of roughly 2,000 false alarms every year between 2017 and 2021, 70 per cent of which were from non-residential locations.

In 2023, false alarms decreased by approximately 11 per cent, but officers still responded to more than 700 calls. To curb the calls, the police force says the policy has been amended so officers will “no longer respond to commercial alarms unless the keyholder will be attending the business to meet with police.”

The release says this policy addition does not apply to alarms at hospitals, schools, financial institutions, or residences, as well as hold-up or panic alarms.

The current policy states police can issue a special caution notice to a business that has two false alarms in the same calendar year. After four false alarms, that business will receive a one-year suspension notice, and any further false alarms in that suspension period will result in $100 invoices.

The release states police response will be discontinued from a business after three past due false alarm invoices are issued. Schools and hospitals are exempt from the policy.

