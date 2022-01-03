Families and education workers prepare for online learning

Families found out Monday that their children are going back to remote learning, just 48 hours before they were set to return to the classroom.

“You just see that look on their face, and that devastation all over again, and you think what’s it all for? Why are we doing this?” questions Stephanie Bell, who has two daughters, 10 and seven-years-old.

“I’m super disappointed, I’m angry. I’m sad for my kids. Um, it hurts.”

On Wednesday, students will trade in their books for laptops and tablets.

“There wouldn’t have been N95 for every education worker, there is no hepa filter in every classroom. Many of our education staff do not have their third dose yet,” says local Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario President Mario Spagnoulo.

“So our understanding in discussions with the school board is that the N95 masks will be here locally by the middle of January.”

But the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) confirmed to CTV News Windsor that N95 masks have been ordered and should arrive by Friday.

Same for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

“They are guaranteeing delivery of the non fitted N95 masks for staff in the next couple of days,” says Director of Education, Emelda Byrne.

Byrne says the province is also sending masks for students.

“Two of them, for each student but they’re three ply cloth. So a little bit thicker.”

Byrne says extra curricular activities will be put on pause.

One infectious disease specialist believes the next two weeks should be used to make schools safer.

“I also think closing schools is truly one of the biggest inequities from a policy standpoint that we can make,” says Dr. Isaac Bogoch.

“It has such a negative impact on every working parent, especially mothers.”