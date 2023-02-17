Families and W.E.C.A.S. get a lift from local sponsors for Family Day

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society (WECAS) got an extra boost from the community to help families they serve – just in time for upcoming Family Day on Monday.

WECAS, along with local organizations packed activity kits on Friday for families in need. The generosity of several local businesses and organizations - families who receive services from the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society (WECAS) will receive enrichment tools and resources.

The Solcz Family Foundation is supporting 150 families locally. Those families will receive an activity kit. Each kit - geared towards family interaction and creativity through making art and crafts, cooking and games. The aim is to help strengthen home-life and relationships.

In addition, 1,200 bags of groceries have been donated with the help of Team Goran RE/MAX Care Realty, Sobeys St. Clair Beach and Lend City Mortgages to help homes that receive services from WECAS.

The "Food for Families on Family Day" initiative will help relieve economic burdens on those at risk in the community.

Good nutrition is essential to a healthy and positive lifestyle for children and adults. Healthy living in all respects helps to solidify families – bringing them together for conversation, celebrations, and connecting with one another.

Mike Clark, WECAS manager of public relations and fund development, is thankful for the community support noting just how important a difference it will make for many lives in our region.

"Because many of the families we deal with, they live with poverty, unemployment - a number of different issues,” said Clark.

“So, that reduces that stress so they can focus on their families, strengthening their relationships and really finding out what family day is all about and that's being together."

To learn more about WECAS initiatives to help those in need in Windsor-Essex, visit: https://www.wecas.on.ca/