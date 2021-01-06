The families of two people who died in Laurier Township on New Year's Day have identified their loved ones.

Markus Kehoe, 23, of North Bay died along with Chryse Nadeau, 22, from Val Caron.

Emergency crews were called to a scene in Laurier Township, near South River, around 9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, where they discovered the bodies of Kehoe and Nadeau. Police said the incident is being investigated as a sudden death and no foul play is suspected.

The Ontario Provincial Police Almaguin Highlands detachment, the South River Machar Fire Department, the Laurier Fire Department and the Parry Sound Medical Services arrived at the scene. Laurier Township is 30 minutes south of North Bay, but the municipality is located in the northeast section of the Parry Sound District.

The Office of The Chief Coroner said since the investigation is ongoing, it can't comment on the nature of the deaths.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the cost of the funeral.

“Markus was the light in every room, and he had touched so many lives in more ways than anyone could imagine,” said his sister, Grace Kehoe on the page. “Heaven gained an angel and I need your help to send him home.”

More than $22,000 has been donated as of Wednesday afternoon. A separate GoFundMe was set up for Nadeau’s family.

"She was the light in any room she walked into, she brought joy to everybody she met,” said organizer Melanie Champagne of Chelmsford. “She lived her life to the fullest, always on an adventure, and wanted to explore everything. It is with a heavy heart that I write these words as I can not imagine what it's like to lose a daughter or a sister at such a very young age.”

More than $4,000 has been donated to that GoFundMe page.