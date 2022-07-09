Families in North Bay release butterflies while remembering loved ones who’ve passed away

Families gathered at the North Bay's Kiwanis Bandshell waterfront this afternoon to release butterflies in honour of loved ones who have passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The butterfly release is held by the Near North Palliative Care Network and the butterflies represent a celebration of life and peace.

As Lori O'Farrell and her close friend Janet Maclean release their butterfly into the wild, they both remember and honour Lori’s mother Aneta Swayne. Swayne passed away in February, 2021 from COVID-19.

“My mom was a wonderful, lovely lady that took everyone in,” said O’Farrell. “Her door was always open."

The Near North Palliative Care Network organizes a yearly butterfly release so families can reflect on loved ones who have passed on. This is the 13th annual butterfly release. The last two releases were virtual events due to the pandemic. It's always an emotional time as families choose to reflect in their own way.

"I'm here to release a butterfly on behalf of my husband's uncle Hector Laundry who was a wonderful man and I loved him,” said Kathie Foisy.

Diane Deschamps chose to release her butterfly on behalf of several family members who she has lost over the years.

"My dad, my mom, my brother Don and my brother Dorval who just passed away last year," Deschamps said.

“I'm going to feel a little bit of loss. But I love to take part."

Well over 100 people were given 700 butterflies to release in nearby gardens surrounding the waterfront.

"The last I heard this was the most successful butterfly release so far," said Jenny Leblond, the chairwoman of the Near North Palliative Care Network’s board of directors.

Each butterfly is purchased. Money raised goes back to the Near North Palliative Care Network to financially support the visiting hospice’s care, bereavement support and training services.

"We do get funding from Ontario Health. It doesn't cover everything,” added Leblond.

“We do our fundraising to give as much as we can and increase as many clients as we can to serve."

11-year-old Malik Hanover decided to kneel in front of the flower he placed the butterfly he released to take a moment with the small insect. It’s in honour of his late aunt Melissa, who tragically passed away at the age of only 28. He says he will always remember her fun nature.

"Playing with her. We played hide-and-seek."