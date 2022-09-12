Families of Barrie, Ont. crash victims say final goodbyes

Family and friends gathered at Adams Funeral Home in Barrie on Monday to pay their respects to one of the young adults killed in a car crash more than two weeks ago.

Luke West was among six people in their early 20s who died in a collision at a McKay Road construction zone on Aug. 27.

Last week, Barrie police confirmed the tragic crash happened shortly after 6 a.m.

It's believed the group was heading to a casino in Innisfil in a single vehicle when it plunged into a concrete pit in the centre of the road between County Road 27 and Veterans Drive.

Police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash and said further updates would be released if necessary.

FINAL GOODBYES

The family of Jersey Mitchell said their final goodbyes to the young Barrie woman on Sunday in a service held at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home.

"As a family, we are heartbroken by Jersey's passing, but we are eternally thankful to know that she loved us and that she would want to ease our pain somehow," the obituary reads on the funeral home's website.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Haley Marin on Friday in Barrie.

The 21-year-old is remembered as a "quiet and unassuming" woman with an infectious smile.

Jason Ono-O'Connor's parents are planning a Celebration of Life for their only child in his hometown, Vancouver, B.C.

The 23-year-old Georgian College student's family thanked the Barrie community for the "massive outpouring of sympathy."

The family of Curtis King plans to hold a private gathering for the 22-year-old, who friends say was "always willing to help anyone" with "a smile on his face."

Funeral arrangements for River Wells have yet to be made public. The 21-year-old's mother called her son "an amazing guy" who "never let anyone down."

A GoFundMe campaign initiated by the group Ripple of Kindness Barrie for the victim's families raised $86,376. The organizers called the outpouring of community generosity "overwhelming."

Donations are no longer being accepted through the campaign.