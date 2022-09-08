Families of James Smith Cree Nation looking to find healing after manhunt ends

As the manhunt for Myles Sanderson has ended, the community of James Smith Cree First Nation has started their journey towards healing after 11 people died as the result of the stabbings.

Mark Arcand's sister Bonnie Burns and her son Gregory Burns were killed in the attacks and said the family is relieved the search for Myles is over but still wants answers on "how this happened."

Arcand said his brother-in-law and his kids can't return home and aren't sure if their home is still a crime scene.

On Wednesday, Arcand detailed what his family went through at their home during a press conference, saying Bonnie was killed "right outside her home."

"It's not good for them to go home, their house is torn apart. You know, outside the memories of walking and seeing their mom and their brother, it's not good for them," Arcand told CTV News.

He hopes his brother-in-law and nephews will be able to find another place to live close to home so they're able to continue going to school and be surrounded by their friends.

COLLECTING DONATIONS

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) said there were over 100 people from James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatoon at four different locations after fleeing their home community.

Earlier this week, STC called on the city to help with donations for the victims and their families. The organization has also been helping with culture support, transportation to and from the hospital, providing meals and more.

They are still looking for items such as baby wipes, hygiene items, non-perishable food items, toys and games and activities such as beading kits for those who still remain in hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the White Buffalo Healing Lodge.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, there are nine patients who are still in-hospital as a result of the stabbings. All of them are in stable condition.

INDIGENOUS HEALING

Maxine Ballantyne is an Indigenous mental health therapist and said families can start to move on and mourn from the trauma they've experienced over the past several days.

"Families have been torn apart...and right now are trying to get together but they're divided because the families that have caused injury to the community members are directly related within the community of James Smith," Ballantyne told CTV News.

She said the families she's spoken with from James Smith Cree First nation say they're feeling fear, blame, hurt, divide and mixed emotional overall.

"Grief and loss is very individual, per family, per person it's different."

Ballantyne said it's a cultural tradition for Indigenous people in Saskatchewan to bury their loved ones within four days, something they're currently unable to do because of the on-going investigation.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service told CTV News it understands the importance of the grieving process and "is working to complete the autopsies and release the bodies to the family as soon as possible."

Ballantyne said whenever the autopsies are complete, it will offer an even further opportunity for the community to heal.