Families of Manitoba seniors in hospital upset they're being transferred hours away

The families of several seniors in a Manitoba community are speaking out about the province's COVID-19 plan.

They said their elderly family members at the local hospital in Ashern, Man., are being moved hours away on short notice to make more room for COVID-19 patients. However, the province said it's a necessary step to ensure there's proper care amid surging cases.

On Monday, Brenda Jonsson, who lives in the community of Ashern-Moosehorn, received a letter saying her mother, who is currently at Lakeshore General Hospital, could be moved within 24 hours to make more room in the facility.

When Jonsson went to visit her mother the next day, she found out how far her mother is being sent.

"We arrive at the hospital and we are told it's Baldur, Manitoba. Same thing, it's going to happen immediately," Jonsson said.

Baldur is about a three-hour drive from Ashern, meaning it would create challenges for Jonsson's father Colin Brown, who visits his wife for lunch every day.

"I’m 83 years old. They expect me to drive 3.5 hours, visit my wife and come home,” he said.

“It's going to cost me $300-400 every trip. I’ve got to stay overnight."

Jonsson's mother isn't the only patient affected at Lakeshore General Hospital.

"Our mother lived here all her life, and now that she's 87, she has to leave,” said Gerald Tober.

According to Shared Health, as of now, 24 people are being transferred -- 14 from Winnipeg and 10 from the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

It said the transfers are meant to help with the increased pressure placed on the health-care system due to the fourth wave of COVID-19.

"We are already seeing long waits of patients admitted in our emergency department, waiting for a bed,” said Monika Warren, the provincial operations chief for the COVID-19 response.

“Just really struggling to also, like I said, maintain our surgical care.”

For the families, they feel the health of their loved ones is being cast aside.

"If any time they need their family, it's when they are 80-something years old and they're sick. They need to talk to somebody. That’s the only thing that keeps them from death,” said Doreen Tober, whose mother is being moved.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the minister of health and seniors care but has not received a reply.