Families of teens killed in house fire want them to be remembered for the joy they brought

The family of 16-year-old Madison Kelly was making funeral arrangements Monday, but the early morning fire that took the teen's life is still playing on their minds.

Vanessa Spencer remembers receiving a phone call from her mother.

"She said there was a fire and someone said two little girls were burned. I got in my car and I ran down there and when I saw the house I knew it was bad and I said to the police officer just tell me the girls are OK and he couldn't say anything," she says.

Madison Kelly lived with Spencer for a short time, after the teen's mother died of cancer more than four years ago.

Spencer says she tried calling Madison the night of the fire.

"She didn't pick up, so that's when I called Maddy's father and I said 'is she OK, just tell me she's OK, and he said 'no.' He said 'Madison is gone, she's dead,' and that was it for me," she said.

A vigil was held Sunday night in Glace Bay for Kelly, and 15-year-old Brea Mackenzie, who also died in the fire.

"I love that we had so much support, but we were brought together by a horrible tragedy. It's nice to see that the community came together, but under the circumstances it's just heart wrenching for me, for both girls and families," says Spencer.

Friends of both families say Madison had been staying at the home of her best friend Brea, along with Brea's mother, Laureen who is currently in hospital in Halifax, and will now require skin grafting to her shoulder and her arm.

"A little part of me thinks everything is going to be OK is my sister has Maddy now," says aunt Cindy Kelly.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours Friday. The Fire Marshall's Office says their investigation has concluded and the cause is accidental.

"I don't want people to remember the sad parts of it because Maddy deserves for people to know what she was like when she was here with us. I just want them to know she was fun loving, sweet, she could be a pain in the butt, but we all loved her with all of our hearts. She was a sweet girl," says Spencer.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.