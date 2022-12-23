Families preparing for holiday feasts amid rising prices

Winnipeggers are preparing for holiday dinners, despite rising grocery costs.

Munther Zeid, the owner of Food Fare, is watching shoppers walk down the grocery store’s aisles, preparing for Christmas dinner.

“They're definitely going all out this year from what I see,” Zeid said. “Considering prices are up on a lot of things, people are definitely in the mood to have family over, to entertain, to get together. It’s nice to see after a couple of years of nothing.”

He says they ordered upwards of 900 turkeys to keep up with the season's demand, saying that is a lot for his store.

“There are people that are having three meats on the table: a turkey, a ham, and a roast. All three.”

Canada foods price report found the average family is paying three to five per cent more for groceries than last year. It’s also expecting that to increase next year.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Cheer Board is seeing the impact. It’s warehouse was stacked high with pallets of food three weeks ago, but on Friday the warehouse was almost bare.

''People need food. And regardless of where you find yourself right now at this time and moment in your life - if you're hungry, we're providing food,” executive director Shawna Bell said.

After a call-out for delivery volunteers this week, close to 18,000 hampers have been given out so far.

''I can’t thank everyone enough for just helping us help families this year. It’s amazing."

She expects by the end of Friday, as many as 200 more hamper requests will come in.