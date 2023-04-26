Families react as possible EMDC settlement revealed

Thousands of inmates jailed at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) over 12 years could be eligible for a $33 million settlement.

Documents proposing the settlement of two class action suits are online.

The suits cover from January 1, 2010, to November 10, 2021.

Among the documents posted are two notices to class members. They outline the timeline and possible awards to those jailed at EMDC.

The potential settlement does not determine blame. However, the class action suits alleged the Province of Ontario, "negligently operated the EMDC, causing class members harm and violating their rights.”

They also alleged, “Conditions at the EMDC are overcrowded, unsanitary, dangerous, and violent.”

The notice also stated the defendant (Ontario) has denied those allegations.

If the settlement is approved by the court in September, compensation could be payable at three levels to those who fall within the date requirements.

Claimants would have the option to opt-out or object.

At level one, $1,500 may be awarded to those incarcerated at the EMDC for at least 24 hours. They must “establish that they suffered some detrimental impact from their incarceration at the EMDC.”

At level two, up to $12,500 would be awarded to those who suffered a modest or continued detrimental impact inside the jail.

Up to $35,000 would be awarded at level three to any inmate or their estate who can establish a death or serious physical or mental health injury.

More specific details can be found here.

Any class members wishing to object have until July 20.

Judy Struthers, a grandmother of an inmate who died inside the jail in December 2017, told CTV News she hopes a settlement will proceed and that it "doesn't take years to pay out."

She, and her late husband, raised Justin Struthers as their own son. Since his death, they have kept a regular vigil outside the EMDC entrance to protest conditions inside.

Kevin Egan, a lawyer representing claimants in the case, was not available for comment Wednesday evening, but confirmed there are a potential 13,000 former inmates involved in the action.